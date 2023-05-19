Cannes 2023: Shannon Kumar Sanu makes her debut in a white gown for 'Indiana Jones' premiere

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon arrived at the French Riviera to make her debut at the Cannes red carpet. She was invited to the Indiana Jones premiere at the festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also invited for the same premiere

Shannon Kumar Sanu

Shannon Kumar Sanu, who started her singing career in 2018 with Poo Bear, got into acting in 2020 with The Big Feed in Hollywood. She was also a part of the anti-bullying song, 'Give Me Your Hand', with David Arquette, Ed Westwick, and Brittany Snow, that has received love from the global audience. Now, the singer-actor has arrived at the French Riviera to make her debut at the Cannes red carpet. She was invited to the 'Indiana Jones' premiere at the festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also invited for the same premiere.

Shannon made her debut on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of Indian Jones. She wore a beautifully sewn piece by Ukrainian designers Blanc de Blancs & Lana Marinenko to represent Ukraine suffering from the constant war. She wore a Diamond tiara to represent Indian Goddesses as the power of women!. She opted for matching neck pieces and bracelet along with her all-white look. The singer looked simple yet striking for her first appearance at Cannes.

The daughter of singer Kumar Sanu is all set to achieve another milestone by making her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Talking about her Cannes debut, Shannon says, "This honestly feels surreal. I am glad to get this opportunity. I've worked hard to make a tiny place in the big industry for myself and I see it as my beginning. I am so grateful and humbled; by God's grace, many more to come."

As for the Indian Jones premiere, the film received a five-minute-long standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The standing ovation began right after the credits rolled, with the crowd standing when the lights came up. They only stopped when director James Mangold was handed a mic to address the audience.

Helmed by James Mangold, the film also stars Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore in pivotal roles.

The previous four parts of the super-hit franchise 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', 'Temple of Doom', 'The Last Crusade' and 'Crystal Skull' were helmed by Steven Spielberg.