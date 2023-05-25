Cannes 2023: Surveen Chawla shines bright in a yellow lehenga

Actor Surveen Chawla, who recently grabbed attention with her stint in the action-thriller series 'Rana Naidu', graced the coveted red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival

Pic Courtesy/ Surveen Chawla's Instagram

Bollywood actor Surveen Chawla graced the red carpeted of Cannes Film Festival today. Capturing hearts in a breathtaking yellow Seema Gujral ensemble, Surveen was quite the ray of sunshine walking the red carpet.

The second time attendee made her debut at Cannes for her performance in 'Rana Naidu'. The Seema Gujral creation she wore effortlessly merged classic elements with contemporary allure. The vibrant yellow hue perfectly complemented her glowing personality.

Speaking of her experience Surveen said, “I am thrilled to be back at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and I couldn’t be happier to be here. Cannes is the perfect platform for artists to express themselves, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to showcase my style and represent Indian cinema. This year, I wanted to make a statement with my fashion choice, and Seema Gujral design allowed me to do just that. The fusion of classic and contemporary elements in the design perfectly aligned with my personal style. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey.”

Surveen Chawla's journey at Cannes is a testament to her evolving style and her ability to leave a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, Surveen Chawla revealed that the Netflix original 'Decoupled' served as an opportunity for her to break free from dark and heavy-duty roles that she has played in the past.

Directed by Hardik Mehta of Kaamyaab and Roohi fame, the show follows the story of Arya Iyer (R Madhavan), a writer, whose marriage is over, but has persuaded his estranged wife (Chawla) to continue living with him to create the myth of family for their daughter, who is terrified of their divorce.

Chawla, 37, said she found the story of 'Decoupled' unique and refreshing. “I was looking forward to breaking that mould and experimenting with something that I haven’t done before. For me to play Shruti, who is different from what I’ve done in the past, which has been dark, was a refreshing change. As a subject, this hasn’t been seen on any platform or in films. Thanks to the fabulous writing, I was sold after listening to it,” said the actor.