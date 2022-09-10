Caught Off Guard: Salman Khan fits a half-filled glass into his jeans pocket

Salman Khan was seen trying to fit a glass in his pocket before entering a party
Salman Khan. Pic-AFP
Salman Khan was recently papped in the city while arriving for a party. The superstar, however, left fans surprised with his act on seeing the paparazzi.
Last week, Salman Khan was clicked by the paparazzi as he arrived for producer Murad Khetani's birthday party in the city. After stepping out of his car, the actor was seen trying to fit a half-filled glass in the left pocket of his jeans. He then tried to fit it into the right pocket of his jeans. He closed the door of the car only after successfully putting the glass in his pocket.
Salman was later seen exiting the arty with the glass in his hand as he headed towards his car. The video soon went viral as it left netizens amused as to why somebody would put a glass, half-filled with liquid, inside a pocket. Some wondered that it must be Khan's new style as some users dug out an old video from the sets of Bigg Boss where the superstar was seen doing the same.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde. The film will also mark the Hindi debut of Shehnaaz Gill. It is expected to hit the theatres in December this year. Apart from that, Khan also has 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in a special appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Pathaan'.
