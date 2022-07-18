Two films come together for Salman Khan

Khan to shoot Godfather song in Vile Parle studio, while Bhaijaan team lines up next leg at the same location

Salman Khan

It can’t be easy to shoot films back-to-back, moving from one story’s universe to another. But sometimes, things have a way of working out, as Salman Khan recently discovered. The actor is scheduled to shoot his special number for Chiranjeevi’s ambitious project, Godfather, in the last week of July. Sources say that the makers are erecting an elaborate set at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle for the track. To make matters easier for their leading man, the team of Farhad Samji’s directorial venture, tentatively titled Bhaijaan, has also lined up the next schedule at the same venue.

A source reveals, “The production design team of Godfather has begun building the set for the song, which will see Salman shake a leg with the film’s leading lady Nayanthara. Director Mohan Raja will shoot the number on July 27 and 28. Soon after Salman wraps it up, he will kick off the next schedule of Bhaijaan on a different floor at the same location.” The drama, which also features Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde, was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

