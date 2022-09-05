Salman Khan introduces much awaited 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with an announcement video

Salman Khan Films too shared the same video re-emphasizing his magnanimous personality of Salman over the years is known to be 'Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan'
Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' picture courtesy by PR
As Salman Khan completed 34 years in the Indian Film Industry on August 26, he thanked his fans for all the love by giving a small glimpse of his next film the much anticipated, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Exactly 10 days later, the superstar unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character from the film. Like always, one can’t miss the Tiger-like walk of Salman Khan, as he is seen riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. The mountain breeze flowing through his long hair look with the trademark sunglasses adds on to the charisma of Superstar Khan's character in this teaser.
Salman Khan shared the teaser on his social media platform. His production house, Salman Khan Films too shared the same video re-emphasizing how his magnanimous personality of Salman over the years is known to be 'Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan'. The announcement teaser, as expected, got all his fans excited across the globe.
#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan@VenkyMama @hegdepooja @TheRaghav_Juyal @siddnigam_off @jassiegill @ishehnaaz_gill @palaktiwarii @farhad_samji @ShamiraahN @RaviBasrur @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/odwrPWmlXN— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 5, 2022
Ever since the beginning of the shoot the film has been the most anticipated one with countless speculations over its title and cast and has been a topic of intrigue and mystery. Keeping the mantra of Less is More, the announcement teaser is of just over a minute and only gives a glimpse of Salman’s Look. The remarkable addition is the iconic bracelet as a pendant made of stone on his neck, which will catch the fancy of fans. The superstar was recently in Ladakh with his leading lady, Pooja Hegde, and this announcement video was shot on the same schedule.
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release at the End of 2022.
