Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan gives a glimpse of Ganpati arti performed at sister Arpita's home

Salman Khan. Pic/AFP

Superstar Salman Khan's entire family came together to welcome Lord Ganesha at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Wednesday night, Salman took to Instagram and gave his fans a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In the clip, Salman can be seen performing Ganpati arti and offering prayers to the Lord Ganesha at his sister's residence. The video begins with Salman performing the puja. He is followed by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita who go on to perform the Ganesh aarti. Riteish Deshmukh also performed arti.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya," Salman captioned the video. For the special occasion, Salman arrived at Arpita's residence wearing a white shirt and denim.

Katrina Kaif, who shares a close bond with Salman's sister Arpita, also visited Arpita's house to pay respect to the deity. Not just her, Vicky Kaushal also made an appearance outside Arpita's house as he smiled for the paparazzi alongside his wife. Katrina was every bit stunning in a yellow sharara, while Vicky complemented her in a mustard kurta and churidar.

Salman's siblings Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Alvira Khan and their mother Salma Khan were also seen at Arpita's residence.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Although the festival is celebrated across India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

