Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, tithi, puja muhurat; here's all you need to know

Updated on: 29 August,2022 08:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The day is celebrated by observing a fast on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, tithi, puja muhurat; here's all you need to know

Devotees carry Lord Ganesha idol during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is one of the biggest festivals celebrated across India. This year, Ganeshotsav begins on August 31. 


The day is celebrated by observing a fast on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha. 

Also Read: Ganeshotsav 2022: Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli and other Mumbai pandals make elaborate arrangements for grand festival celebrations


On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees worship Lord Ganesha for a prosperous and good future. It is believed that Ganesh Chaturthi marks the rebirth of Ganesh and signifies ‘new beginnings'. On this day, idols of Lord Ganesha are brought home and people offer prayers and bhog for 10 days. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha in water bodies.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date and Tithi 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: August 31, 2022 (Wednesday)

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:33 pm on August 30, 2022
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:22 pm on August 31, 2022

Also Read: Ganeshotsav 2022: Andhericha Raja's mandal issues dress code; check out the details here

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja Muhurat 

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:24 AM to 01:54 PM

(Source for Timings and Tithi: Drik Panchang)

