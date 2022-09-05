Check out this vintage ad of Salman Khan with Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff

Breaking News
The clip stars younger-looking, lean Salman sharing some fun moments on a yacht with Ayesha and friends. All of them were seen promoting a fizzy beverage

Old is definitely gold! Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff has made everyone nostalgic by sharing a vintage advertisement featuring none other than Salman Khan. The commercial dates back to 1983. It also featured Shiraz Merchant, Sunil Nischol, Vanessa Vaz and Aarti Gupta apart from Salman and Ayesha. The clip stars younger-looking, lean Salman sharing some fun moments on a yacht with Ayesha and friends. All of them were seen promoting a fizzy beverage.



 
 
 
 
 
"When life was simple and fun. happy to hear it's coming back! guess who is who," Ayesha captioned the video. The video has caught netizens' attention. "So cute you look," actor Disha Patani commented. "Fab," Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor wrote.

Salman's fans also chimed in the comment section. "Oh My God! Sallu looks so cute in this clip," a fan commented. "Hahahah this is gold. Salman bhai rocks," another one wrote. Reportedly, the particular video was Salman's first ad shoot. 

