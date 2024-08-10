The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein to remove two expletives, it is not known if the cuss words have been deleted, muted, or replaced

Unlike John Abraham’s Vedaa, the other two August 15 releases didn’t have any trouble getting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC issued a U/A certificate for Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The Examining Committee (EC) recommended two changes, albeit minor ones—a mention of celebrities and a national monument has been muted in the final cut. The horror comedy has a runtime of two hours and 29 minutes. On the other hand, the board has asked the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein to remove two expletives. At this point, it is not known if the cuss words have been deleted, muted, or replaced. The comedy drama, which also stars Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, has been cleared with a U/A rating. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is two hours and 14 minutes long.

‘Anything for Baz’

Recently, pictures of Ali Fazal with Hollywood biggies Baz Luhrmann, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman went viral. Addressing the buzz of a secret project in Los Angeles, the Mirzapur actor shared the behind-the-scenes details of the picture. He shared a post on his social media handle, saying, “Yes, that is me all secretly dressed up as royalty, crashing Baz Luhrmann’s Hitchcockian Whodunnit Casino scene. And for the rest of this beautiful ensemble piece, what can I say? Anything for Baz Luhrmann [sic].” The actor, who was filming a project in LA when he got the call, added, “I have truly been blessed that this was the third time Anna Wintour, who I can never thank enough, has had me out and about for my American Vogue outing. It was one shot, and the best part about Baz coming in was he shot the whole thing like scenes. So, there’s my dream of working with him coming true. Well, not fully.” Tagging the Hollywood superstars, Ali concluded his post, saying, “And Blake Lively, you’re a rockstar. I do hope our paths cross again in good time. Mr Hugh Jackman—Aye aye. I want to thank Michael Philouze for putting up with my suggestions on styling.”

It’s all about principles

John Abraham seems miffed with his colleagues who support surrogate advertising by being the face of paan masala brands, etc. Expressing his disapproval on a podcast, the actor compared such endorsements to “selling death.” Emphasising that these brand ambassadorships contradict the health-centric image projected by several actors, John said, “People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse paan masala. I love all my actor friends, and I’m not disrespecting any of them. I am talking about myself. I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle.”

In talks for an iconic role

It doesn’t matter that Triptii Dimri is no longer being considered for Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishq Mein with Dhanush because reports suggest that the Animal (2023) actor is in talks to portray the iconic Parveen Babi in a biopic. While details about the makers and other cast are being closely guarded, the buzz about it is garnering abundant curiosity. While Parveen was known to be a strong and independent female actor in a male-dominated industry, her life was equally marked by challenges, including her struggle with mental health, which eventually caused her to withdraw from the public eye. This biopic would mark a significant moment in Triptii’s career.