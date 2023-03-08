Celebrating indie musicians

The jury includes Atul Churamani, managing director of Turnkey Musik and Publishing, Vijay Basrur, founder of Ok Listen, Aishwarya Natarajan, founder Indianuance and music journalist Anurag Tagat

Prateek Kuhad’s Code/Mess won the Best Music Video Award earlier

Music is meant to set you free, but independent musicians in India often struggle due to lack of recognition. While film music is considered as the only means to melody, the country brims with many independent artistes, offering an alternate voice. With the intent to celebrate indie music and its creators, Radio City is set to host the seventh edition of Freedom Awards, also India’s first independent music awards.

The jury includes Atul Churamani, managing director of Turnkey Musik and Publishing, Vijay Basrur, founder of Ok Listen, Aishwarya Natarajan, founder Indianuance and music journalist Anurag Tagat. They will shortlist the nominees from the submitted entries in categories like Best Music Video, Best Young Artist, Best Indie Collaboration of the Year, and Best Folk Fusion Artist. The submissions close on March 9.