Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Celebrating indie musicians

Celebrating indie musicians

Updated on: 08 March,2023 05:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

The jury includes Atul Churamani, managing director of Turnkey Musik and Publishing, Vijay Basrur, founder of Ok Listen, Aishwarya Natarajan, founder Indianuance and music journalist Anurag Tagat

Celebrating indie musicians

Prateek Kuhad’s Code/Mess won the Best Music Video Award earlier


Music is meant to set you free, but independent musicians in India often struggle due to lack of recognition. While film music is considered as the only means to melody, the country brims with many independent artistes, offering an alternate voice. With the intent to celebrate indie music and its creators, Radio City is set to host the seventh edition of Freedom Awards, also India’s first independent music awards. 


The jury includes Atul Churamani, managing director of Turnkey Musik and Publishing, Vijay Basrur, founder of Ok Listen, Aishwarya Natarajan, founder Indianuance and music journalist Anurag Tagat. They will shortlist the nominees from the submitted entries in categories like Best Music Video, Best Young Artist, Best Indie Collaboration of the Year, and Best Folk Fusion Artist. The submissions close on March 9. 



 


Music bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK