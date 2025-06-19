Actress and mother to three, Celina Jaitly, in her latest Instagram post, opened up about suffering from a rare liver condition during her twin pregnancies, due to which she almost lost her twin boys.

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly is known to be active on social media, often sharing updates about her life on her Instagram account. More often, the actress ahs used her voice to raise awareness about maternal health. Likewise, in a recent post, the mother of three opened up about a rare genetic condition she has. She also revealed that she developed a rare liver condition during her twin pregnancy. She shared the challenges she faced and the treatment she underwent for the illness.

Celina Jaitly about suffering from Cholestasis

Taking to Instagram, she penned a long note sharing her personal experience with twin pregnancies. She titled the note, "When the Itch Could Have Taken My Babies: My Battle With Cholestasis". She wrote, "I was born with a rare genetic gift, a tendency to hyperovulate. I had two spontaneous twin pregnancies, a trait passed down through generations of women in my family. I later learned my mother, too, had carried twins after my brother & me, babies she tragically lost after a fall in Ranikhet. Even my great-great-grandmother died from complications during a twin pregnancy."

Celina added, "Both my pregnancies were overwhelming. I had gestational diabetes, severe SPD, and in both, I developed #cholestasis of Pregnancy, a rare liver condition more common in twin pregnancies. It nearly broke me." For the unversed, Celina had twin boys in 2012. She later gave birth to another set of twin boys in 2017; however, one of them could not survive.

Opening up about her condition she wrote, "It starts with itching palms, soles, sleepless nights and a deep fear for your baby’s safety. Cholestasis isn’t 'just a pregnancy itch.' It’s a warning from your liver that something’s wrong."

What is Cholestasis?

Cholestasis is a medical condition wherein the flow of bile from the liver is reduced or blocked. The interruption of the flow could lead to a buildup of bile in the liver and bloodstream. Bile is a fluid that's essential for digesting fats and absorbing fat-soluble vitamins in the body. It is produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder. In cholestasis, the body has difficulty absorbing fats and fat-soluble vitamins, leading to various symptoms and complications in pregnancy.

In her note, Celina urged expectant mothers to open up about their health to their doctors, especially if they experience constant itching at night. She advised them to request a bile acid test since early detection could be life-saving. She also emphasised that while pregnancy is sacred, it is also a vulnerable time for the mother.