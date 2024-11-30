Sahiba Bali opened up on a shocking incident when an obsessive stalker would put up information about her personal life on social media, and how she took the legal route to put an end to it

Sahiba Bali Pic/Instagram

Chamkila actress Sahiba Bali reveals shocking incident about an obsessive stalker: 'The creepy part was…'

Actor and internet personality Sahiba Bali, who starred in films like Laila Majnu, and Amar Singh Chamkila, and web series like Bard of Blood recently opened up on a shocking incident when an obsessive stalker would put up information about her personal life on social media. She also shared how instead of staying mum, she took the legal route and found a solution.

Sahiba Bali opens up on her obsessive stalker

In an interview with Hautterfly, Sahiba said, "It was not about a comment or photo, this person was obsessed with me and my life and they used to take some facts from my life and make fake stories out of it on Reddit, Instagram, and every other site. But the creepy part was that their facts were always right. They knew about the person I was meeting, the time and date even if I did not share anything on social media.”

Sahiba Bali approached the cyber cell

She added, “Then I started questioning how can they be so right. Many delusional stories were made by the stalker. I spoke to my lawyer friend. So we can either talk to the women’s cell or the pro-bono lawyer if there is a budget crunch. They just have to write a complaint letter to the police against the person. So I got two letters, one for the police and the other for the cyber cell. So the cyber cell gives a threat to the stalker over a call."

The actress concluded by saying that her lawyer issued a restraining order to the stalker via email with a warning that if they continue to do so, it will result in a hefty fine or a trip to the police station.

Sahiba Bali in Amar Singh Chamkila

Sahiba played the role of a journalist who interviews Chamkila played by Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur.