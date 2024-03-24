Check it out! Ananya Panday reveals two places that make her ‘happiest’

Ananya Panday has dropped a series of pictures and revealed two places that make her the happiest, and this secret revelation will surely make your Sunday even brighter

In Pic: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress, along with her films, never misses an opportunity to entertain her fans with her strong Instagram game. Now, Ananya Panday has dropped a series of pictures and revealed two places that make her the happiest, and this secret revelation will surely make your Sunday even brighter.

Late last night, Ananya decided to let the world know about her little secret. While sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram, Ananya revealed that she is the happiest in two places: a beach or on set. While sharing the post, Ananya wrote, “I’m basically the happiest on a beach or on set... there’s no in between.”

As soon as Ananya dropped the pictures, fans started reacting to them. One fan wrote, “Bagavan Kasam, bahut hi fursat se baitha hoga tumhe banane ke liye. So cute. So sexy. Divine pic.” “Ohhhhh I love youuuu Annieeee, you look so cute,” commented a fan page. “Always looking like sunshine, my dream girl,” a third fan dropped.

Apart from fans, Ananya’s friends and family members too commented on the post. While Bhavna Pandey dropped heart emojis. Karisma Kapoor said, “Cutie (heart emoji)”

On the work front,Ananya Panday is all set to come up with the series 'Ananya Unscripted in Singapore,' where she explores hidden gems and extraordinary experiences. Talking about the series, Ananya said, "I have a great love for travelling, especially when it involves exploring hidden gems, discovering a different side of the city, and indulging the foodie in me. My recent adventure in Singapore was truly remarkable, providing unique experiences that made it an unforgettable journey that was truly one for the books. Each day allowed me to rediscover the beauty of this versatile destination and reconnect with myself in the process. And I can't wait to visit again soon."

Ananya Panday was most recently seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav. Apart from her professional life, Ananya has been grabbing headlines for her personal life. The actress has been rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. The two were most recently seen attending Alanna Panday’s baby shower in Mumbai.