Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who impressed the audience with her performance in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', has now revealed the correct pronunciation of her name. In a roundtable discussion moderated by Neelesh Misra, Karisma was asked about the right way to pronounce her name, to which she said, it is Karizzma and not Karishma. The former is a take on charisma whereas the latter means a miracle. Co-star Pankaj Tripathi, who was taken aback said, “Mujhe toh aaj hi pata chala (I had no idea)." Sara Ali Khan also chimed in, “But you never corrected anybody ever!” Karisma replied, “Because now it’s been forever, call me what you like."

Notably, Kapoor ruled the Bollywood space in the 1990s and early 2000s with films such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No 1' and 'Judwa'.

Coming to 'Murder Mubarak', it is set amidst a crime that takes place at the Royal Delhi Club, where a series of strange events disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the elites. Navigating this maze of lies, love, and hidden agendas is Pankaj Tripathi, portraying a relentless cop ACP Bhavani Singh with his own odd tactics to solve a murder mystery. He's determined to expose the club members' darkest secrets in this funny and entertaining whodunnit. The suspects include Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra.

Talking about the film, director Homi Adajania said at the trailer launch, "It's exciting to give our audiences a peek into the bizarre world of the Delhi Royal Club and its eccentric members in 'Murder Mubarak.' This film is about a murder mystery that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It's captivating and hilarious at the same time. What makes this project even more special is our phenomenal multi-generational cast who breathe life into the story, bringing a unique freshness that's very enjoyable to watch. This March, 'Murder Mubarak' will be handed over to the audience who I hope will be entertained, surprised and may even go back to figure out why they never saw the breadcrumbs that are scattered throughout this twisted whodunit."

'Murder Mubarak' is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death'. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and was released on Netflix on March 15.

Karisma will next be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

