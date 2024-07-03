Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Check out Lara Dutta's Wimbledon diaries with family

Updated on: 03 July,2024 11:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Lara Dutta wrote, "I feel so privileged to enjoy this Mecca of tennis alongside my amazing man."

Picture Courtesy/Lara Dutta Bhupath's Instagram account

Actor Lara Dutta treated her fans on social media to a glimpse of her Wimbledon diaries with her husband, former Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, and daughter Saira.


On Tuesday, Lara shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Day 1 of Wimbledon done and dusted! I feel so privileged to enjoy this Mecca of tennis alongside my amazing man @mbhupathi, who every time he enters these gates, feels like he's come home! And to now enjoy it with our daughter, who loves it as much as him!! @nagalsumit played some top-quality tennis yesterday! Played his heart out!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)


In the first snap, Lara can be seen posing with Mahesh. Next, Mahesh can be posing with his daughter Saira and some clicks of the tennis match.

Fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara was recently seen in 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' which was released on April 25 on JioCinema.

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Lara has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Suryast', and 'Ramayana'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

