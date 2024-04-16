Breaking News
Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
Mumbai: Forest officials step up efforts to find Vasai leopard
Versova’s mangroves being laid to waste due to debris dumping
Mumbai airport runways to be shut for 6 hours on May 9
Suspects who fired shots at Salman’s apt came from Bihar a month ago
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Lara Dutta Birthday Special When the former Miss Universe said no amount of worry prepares one for motherhood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lara Dutta Birthday Special: When the former Miss Universe said no amount of worry prepares one for motherhood

Updated on: 16 April,2024 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While Lara is back to films and continues to balance her role as a mother as well as an actor, she once spoke about the challenges of being a parent.

Lara Dutta Birthday Special: When the former Miss Universe said no amount of worry prepares one for motherhood

Lara Dutta with Saira Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Lara Dutta Birthday Special: When the former Miss Universe said no amount of worry prepares one for motherhood
x
00:00

Actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta celebrates her birthday on April 16. Over the years, Lara has worked in films like ‘Partner’, ‘Kaal’, ‘Andaaz’, ‘Bell Bottom’, and ‘Blue’ to name a few. She married tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011 and is a mother to daughter Saira. 


While Lara is back to films and continues to balance her role as a mother as well as an actor, she once said that no amount of worry prepares one for motherhood. 


"You spend many sleepless nights even before the child is born, figuring out whether you'll be a good mother, be able to live up to everything that's expected. But no amount of worry is going to prepare you when the child is born," she told PTI.


"Each child goes through its own phases as well. One point of time they are the best-behaved child and then they are the opposite. The day you decide to become a parent, you're signing up for one of the greatest adventures of life which doesn't stop ever," added Lara. 

The actor said motherhood gave her a lot more clarity even in terms of how she views her career. "When you have this little person in your life, your priorities change. When it comes to work, if it's a certain amount of time I am assigning myself away from family, I really need to weigh in. I love doing things for myself and would never put myself as the last person I'd look after."

Opening up about her journey as a mother, she told IANS, "For me, there's a lot that's learned by trial and error. I genuinely believe that a child teaches you more than you will teach it.

"The best thing that you can actually teach or the best way that you can teach your child is by your own behaviour and what you do. So no matter what textbooks you have, what great talks about the child (you have), at the end of the day, if you don't practice what you preach, your child is never going to follow it. So I think for me. It's a huge responsibility, but it's a job that I work at very hard on a daily basis and it never ends," she added.

On the work front, Lara will be seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Suryast', and 'Ramayana'. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lara dutta mahesh bhupathi Entertainment News bollywood news Happy Birthday
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK