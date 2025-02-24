With the movie, Chhaava, performing exceptionally well at the box office, the Laxman Utekar directorial has now landed in controversy

In Pic: Vicky Kaushal as Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine with the success of his recently released historical drama Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire. With the movie performing exceptionally well at the box office, the Laxman Utekar directorial has now landed in controversy. Apparently, the descendants of Maratha warriors Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have raised objections over their portrayal in the film.

The Concern

The movie has a crucial scene in which Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's trusted aides, Ganoji and Kanhoji, betray him and join hands with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, leading to the great Maratha ruler’s death. However, this depiction did not sit well with the descendants of Ganoji and Kanhoji, who believe it unfairly tarnishes their legacy.

After the film’s release, Laxmikant Raje Shirke, the 13th descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, strongly condemned this portrayal of his ancestors and called it a “misinterpretation of historical facts.” He expressed his disappointment and announced a ₹100 crore defamation lawsuit against the director if the facts are not corrected in the film.

On February 20, the Shirke family sent a notice to Laxman Utekar to make the necessary changes in the film. After receiving the notice from the Shirke family, the director reacted to the claims.

“We have only mentioned the names of Ganoji and Kanhoji in Chhaava, without referring to their surname. We’ve also made sure not to disclose the village they belonged to. Our intention was not to hurt the sentiments of the Shirke family. I sincerely apologise if Chhaava caused any discomfort," the director reportedly told Shirke.

Meanwhile, the family has clarified that if their concerns remain unaddressed, they will escalate the matter with statewide protests.

About Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has been performing well at the box office since its release on February 14.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, it portrays the extraordinary life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal’s performance as the Maratha ruler has received widespread acclaim. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava also features Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.