Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava directed by Laxman Utekar has taken the box office by storm. Now, the film based on the Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has received shoutout from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. He was speaking at the inauguration event of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on February 21.

At the event, Prime Minister Modi in his speech emphasized the nationwide buzz surrounding the film. “In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai (Chhaava is making waves throughout the country these days)," he said.

Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, PM Modi stated, “It is Maharashtra and Mumbai which has given a new height to Marathi as well as Hindi cinema. These days, Chhaava is making waves throughout the country (In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai). The introduction of Sambhaji Maharaj’s valour in this form has been made by Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel".

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The project also saw Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

What Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said about making film tax free in the state

As Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava continues to roar at the box office, there has been a widespread appeal for granting tax-free status to the film based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid heed to the demand and said that he will see the best that can be done to make it available for the masses.

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for the movie's historical portrayal and noted that he had heard positive feedback from the public. "I am happy that a very good movie has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While I have yet to watch it, I have heard from people that this film has been made without distorting history," Fadnavis said.

He added that Maharashtra had already removed the entertainment tax in 2017, adding, "We will see what best we can do to promote this film and make it available to as many people as possible."

