Today marks the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and on this occasion, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the warrior

Vicky Kaushal as Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal had everyone applauding his performance in his recently released film Chhaava, which is based on the life of the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, Sambhaji Maharaj. Today marks the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and on this occasion, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the warrior who never bowed before his enemies.

Vicky posts heartfelt note on Sambhaji Maharaj’s death anniversary

Taking to his Instagram, Vicky penned a long note, which he attached to a picture of himself asChhaava. Sharing the image, he wrote: “11th March 1689—शंभु राजे बलिदान दिवस । 🙏🏽

Today, on the Punyatithi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, I bow to the warrior who chose death over surrender, who stood tall in the face of unimaginable torture, and who lived and died for his beliefs.”

He further expressed that playing the role of this great Maratha warrior will always stay with him. Vicky wrote: “Some roles stay with you forever, and playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in #Chhaava has been one of them. His story is not just history—it is courage, sacrifice, and an undying spirit that still inspires millions. Zinda Rahey! जय भवानी, जय शिवाजी! जय संभाजी!”

About Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in a period drama that brings to life the legendary ruler’s courageous reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. The movie was released on February 14 and was declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

Since its release, Chhaava has been performing well at the box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film showcases the extraordinary life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal’s performance receiving widespread acclaim. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava also features Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.