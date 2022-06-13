Chiranjeevi lends voice to Telugu version of Brahmastra part one: Shiva trailer

The trailer arrives on 15th June in five languages

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Chiranjeevi

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy's 'Brahmastra' releases on June 15th and it's now been announced that Chiranjeevi has come on board to lend his voice to the Telugu version trailer of Ayan Mukerji's film.

The film's team has released a special behind the scenes of the actor's association for the film. The magnum opus will release theatrically on 9th September 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

