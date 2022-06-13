Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police
Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor to be arrested; MDMA and ganja seized at Bengaluru rave party: Cops
Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Chiranjeevi lends voice to Telugu version of Brahmastra part one: Shiva trailer

Chiranjeevi lends voice to Telugu version of Brahmastra part one: Shiva trailer

Updated on: 13 June,2022 12:47 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The trailer arrives on 15th June in five languages

Chiranjeevi lends voice to Telugu version of Brahmastra part one: Shiva trailer

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Chiranjeevi


The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy's 'Brahmastra' releases on June 15th and it's now been announced that Chiranjeevi has come on board to lend his voice to the Telugu version trailer of Ayan Mukerji's film. 

The film's team has released a special behind the scenes of the actor's association for the film. The magnum opus will release theatrically on 9th September 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.




 


Show full article

amitabh bachchan ranbir kapoor alia bhatt mouni roy chiranjeevi nagarjuna

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK