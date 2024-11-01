Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Diwali 2024 How Chitrangda Singh stays fit during the festive season

Diwali 2024: How Chitrangda Singh stays fit during the festive season

Updated on: 01 November,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actress has said that although she plans to indulge in her favourite food during Diwali, she will make sure to get back on track quickly and burn out the excess calories acquired during the festive time

Diwali 2024: How Chitrangda Singh stays fit during the festive season

Picture Courtesy/Chitrangda Singh's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Diwali 2024: How Chitrangda Singh stays fit during the festive season
x
00:00

Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will be next seen in ‘Housefull 5’, feels balance is the key to enjoying Diwali festivities.  


The actress has said that although she plans to indulge in her favourite food during Diwali, she will make sure to get back on track quickly and burn out the excess calories acquired during the festive time.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)


Talking about the same, the actress told IANS, “Diwali is such a festive time, so indulging a little is inevitable. I believe it’s all about balance, enjoy the treats, but don’t go overboard. I usually try to stick to healthier options and stay mindful of portion sizes. I think the key is to enjoy the celebrations but get back on track quickly and not let one day of indulgence turn into a week”.

She also shared her plans for the festival with IANS, as she said, “Diwali is always a special time, and this year, I'm planning to celebrate it with my family and close friends. I love the festive warmth, and Diwali brings out that extra bit of sparkle. It's about being grateful, sharing love, and celebrating the little things with loved ones. I'll probably keep it simple yet meaningful—some traditional rituals, great food, and lots of lights”.

The actress also gave an update on her upcoming movie ‘Housefull 5’, and has said that she is in the midst of a busy yet fun schedule, and is having a gala time shooting for the movie.

She said, We're in the middle of a very fun, busy schedule. Housefull 5 is shaping up to be even more grand and entertaining. It's been such an energetic set, and we’re having a blast creating those iconic moments that the series is known for. I think audiences are in for a real treat”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chitrangada singh diwali Diwali 2024 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK