Choreographer Terence Lewis 'serves Italian with spice' in almost nude shoot, netizens compare him to Ranveer Singh

Choreographer Terence Lewis caused quite a stir online when he posted a bold video on his social media. In the video, Lewis strikes poses similar to famous Italian sculptures like Michelangelo's David albeit with a modern twist. He's wearing very little clothing and added a teasing caption: "Something’s cooking! Serving Italian with Spice shortly!!!"

The video blended the classic Italian style and a modern touch, and got a lot of notice from folks online, stirring up different reactions. Some netizens thought Lewis was brave for his artistic statement, while others didn't like it, saying it was too much. Lewis replied to those critics in the comments section.

He wrote, "Each person sees n judges the other from the prism of their own personal lives ! The human body is a masterpiece and a gift from the creator, how we chose to add or become reductive is a choice… unconscious for most. Art … Erotica… Golden Ratio…Phi or pornography lies in the lens of the beholder! (sic.)"

One user wrote, "Looking forward to the result"

Another fan penned, "Only you COULD. . . & CAN do this . . 💫🙌😍 AMAZING!! ART & BEAUTY . .isn't everyone's cup of tea . . 😊💫 (sic.)"

Another user wrote, "@terence_here ❤️💕 always love you . On this day of last year I took a selfie with you when you came to Manipur ♥️. I always pray to God to give me a chance to meet you again ❤️ sir (sic.)"

On the work front:

On the work front, Terence has judged reality shows like 'Dance India Dance' and 'Nach Baliye' and also choreographed in films like 'Lagaan', 'Jhankaar Beats', and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', among others. He was also part of the panel of judges including choreographer Geeta Kapur, and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dance Season 3'.