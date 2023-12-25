Christmas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, here's how your favourite Bollywood celebs are celebrating

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article Christmas 2023: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Bollywood couples celebrate the festival x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





The air is filled with love this holiday season Several Bollywood couples are celebrating their first Christmas as married couple Take a look at how your favourite couples are celebrating

It's the final week of the year and people across the world are in a festive mood as they celebrate Christmas and gear up for the new year. While celebrities have been sharing pictures giving a glimpse of their celebration, fans are eager to see their favourite Bollywood couples share their holiday pics.

Star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first Christmas post-wedding. On Monday, Kiara dropped an adorable picture with Sidharth on Instagram and wrote, "Merry Christmas." In the picture, the couple can be seen sharing a romantic moment. Kiara can be seen wrapped in Sid's arms while Sidharth is seen kissing his wife. Kiara wore a beautiful red dress. On the other hand, Sidharth opted to wear a black shirt with red jeans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas eve at Mahesh Bhatt's house where they has a private dinner party with their family and close friends. Alia took to her social media handle to share pics from their quiet family dinner. Alia was seen in a neon green frill dress while her sister Shaheen opted for a classy black gown. Ranbir was seen in a casual outfit including a winter jacket. In one of the pictures, Alia and Ranbir are seen getting cosy.

"grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ð (@aliaabhatt)

Parineeti Chopra is also celebrating her first Christmas post marriage with Raghav Chadha. The two got married in September this year. The couple is in London for the holiday season.

She uploaded a romantic picture with Raghav. In the image, she is seen leaning towards Raghav as he holds her., Parineeti wore a black outfit and matching boots. She tied her hair in a bun. Raghav was seen in a blue shirt, beige pants, black coat and brown shoes. "Falling on my Santa for life @raghavchadha88," she captioned the post. Parineeti and Raghav's latest picture has left fans in awe.

Falling on my Santa for life ð¥°ð@raghav_chadha pic.twitter.com/Ck1HoNzgnB — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 24, 2023

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.