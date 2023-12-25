Today, the entire tinsel town took a back seat and chose to be at ease as the day was owned by Raha. The princess was actually there to attend the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch

The Kapoor clan's Christmas celebration

Today, the entire tinsel town took a back seat and chose to be at ease as the day was owned by Raha, the adorable princess of the Kapoor-Bhatt clan. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who became parents a year ago, decided to bring their daughter in front of the cameras and make her paparazzi debut, as the paparazzi called it. The princess was actually there to attend the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, and now Navya Nanda has shared some inside pictures from the party, and they are worth a million bucks. Raha is in them too.

The Kapoor khandan decided to do their Christmas lunch in style, as always. In the pictures shared by Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, we can see the entire family together. In attendance were also Alia Bhatt with Raha in her lap, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Aadar Jain, his girlfriend Alekha Advani, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa, Rima Jain, Neila Devi, and more.

Also in attendance was late Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor with his girlfriend Krishita Shetty, and Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan. The pictures have now gone viral on the internet, and netizens already cannot have enough of them. While the love for the Kapoor Khandaan is evident, they cannot take their eyes away from Raha. The cute munchkin has made her social media debut and is already a star.

Meanwhile, the Christmas lunch is a huge tradition for the Kapoors and is taken very seriously. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids attend them every year. However, this time the couple is in London with sons Taimur and Jehangir, celebrating the holiday season. The "Jaane Jaan" star has been sharing some very beautiful pictures from her vacation.

The entire Kapoor parivaar has taken over our feeds today, especially the children who are looking as cute as buttons. Raha’s first glimpses with her parents will be the highlight of the day and Christmas this year. Stay tuned to Midday for more.