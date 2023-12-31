The actor recently recalled the time he got Lady Gaga to sing 'Happy Birthday' for his dear daughter, Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday

Listen to this article Chunky Pandey on when he got Lady Gaga to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Ananya: It’ll be difficult for her boyfriends to match this standard x 00:00

Chunky Panday continues to prove he is the 'Dad of the Year'. The actor recently recalled the time he got Lady Gaga to sing 'Happy Birthday' for his dear daughter, Ananya Panday. Chunky revealed that he would only consider a potential boyfriend of Ananya's worthy of being with her unless he pulled something like that off for her. In the book "Raising Stars" by Rashmi Uchil, Chunky Panday also talked about how Ananya Panday was the first girl child in her generation of the family.

Chunky Pandey on when he got Lady Gaga to sing 'happy birthday' to Ananya

Recalling the story about Lady Gaga, Chunky said, “I have pampered both my girls and my niece so much. I have set the bar too high. It will be very difficult for their boyfriends to match. I got Lady Gaga to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for Ananya on her birthday. If her boyfriend can manage to do that, I will consider him to be worthy enough to get lucky with Ananya. I’m a-joking. I’m not rich enough to get Lady Gaga to sing for me. It so happened that Ananya and her friends had accompanied me to the Grand Prix in Delhi. Lady Gaga was there to perform for the inaugural ceremony. I told her that it was Ananya’s birthday and she spontaneously broke into a song. All those present joined her and sang along, ‘Happy Birthday to you.’ It was a very sweet gesture on her part. She made Ananya’s day.”

In the book Raising Stars, Rashmi Uchil, Chunky Panday talked about how Ananya Panday was born exactly nine months and 16 days after he tied the knot with Bhavana Panday. In a fun coincidence, Bhavana and Chunky were also born 9 months and 16 days after their parents' wedding. Reflecting on this, he said, "Ananya was part of our very first wedding anniversary. We do not know life as a married couple without Ananya.”

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the recently released 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh, who also co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film chronicles the lives of three twenty-something friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in their search for authenticity amidst their virtual lives. Produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the film invites viewers to explore the complexities of online existence as a young adult.