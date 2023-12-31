Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Chunky Pandey on when he got Lady Gaga to sing Happy Birthday to Ananya Itll be difficult for her boyfriends to match this standard

Chunky Pandey on when he got Lady Gaga to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Ananya: It’ll be difficult for her boyfriends to match this standard

Updated on: 31 December,2023 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

The actor recently recalled the time he got Lady Gaga to sing 'Happy Birthday' for his dear daughter, Ananya Panday

Chunky Pandey on when he got Lady Gaga to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Ananya: It’ll be difficult for her boyfriends to match this standard

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday

Listen to this article
Chunky Pandey on when he got Lady Gaga to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Ananya: It’ll be difficult for her boyfriends to match this standard
x
00:00

Chunky Panday continues to prove he is the 'Dad of the Year'. The actor recently recalled the time he got Lady Gaga to sing 'Happy Birthday' for his dear daughter, Ananya Panday. Chunky revealed that he would only consider a potential boyfriend of Ananya's worthy of being with her unless he pulled something like that off for her. In the book "Raising Stars" by Rashmi Uchil, Chunky Panday also talked about how Ananya Panday was the first girl child in her generation of the family.


Chunky Pandey on when he got Lady Gaga to sing 'happy birthday' to Ananya


Recalling the story about Lady Gaga, Chunky said, “I have pampered both my girls and my niece so much. I have set the bar too high. It will be very difficult for their boyfriends to match. I got Lady Gaga to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for Ananya on her birthday. If her boyfriend can manage to do that, I will consider him to be worthy enough to get lucky with Ananya. I’m a-joking. I’m not rich enough to get Lady Gaga to sing for me. It so happened that Ananya and her friends had accompanied me to the Grand Prix in Delhi. Lady Gaga was there to perform for the inaugural ceremony. I told her that it was Ananya’s birthday and she spontaneously broke into a song. All those present joined her and sang along, ‘Happy Birthday to you.’ It was a very sweet gesture on her part. She made Ananya’s day.”


In the book Raising Stars, Rashmi Uchil, Chunky Panday talked about how Ananya Panday was born exactly nine months and 16 days after he tied the knot with Bhavana Panday. In a fun coincidence, Bhavana and Chunky were also born 9 months and 16 days after their parents' wedding. Reflecting on this, he said, "Ananya was part of our very first wedding anniversary. We do not know life as a married couple without Ananya.”

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the recently released 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh, who also co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film chronicles the lives of three twenty-something friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in their search for authenticity amidst their virtual lives. Produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the film invites viewers to explore the complexities of online existence as a young adult. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday bollywood bollywood events chunky pandey bollywood news Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK