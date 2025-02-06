Chunky Pandey has revealed that Ananya Panday was unsure of being a part of the pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and came to him for advice

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is one of the sought-after actress today. She started her acting career in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year. She saw her first big box office disaster in the form of Liger, a pan-India film, starring Vijay Deverakonda. It also marked the Hindi debut of the Telugu star. Now, Ananya's actor father Chunky Pandey has revealed that the actress was not comfortable being part of the film.

Chunky Pandey reveals Ananya was not sure of signing Liger

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Chunky Pandey revealed that his daughter was not comfortable signing Liger as she was just 23 at the time Before Liger, Ananya had appeared in four films - Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, and Gehraaiyan.

Recalling about Ananya being apprehensive about the film, Chunky said, "When she asked me if she should do this film… she was thinking that she was too young for it. She said, ‘Papa, I am too young to do this.’ I said you do this; it’s a commercial, a big film but maybe she was right. She was too young to do it."

He added, "She was uncomfortable. She said maybe, I am too young for this. She was confused then.”

Chunky further said that he stopped giving career advice to Ananya after Liger bombed at the box office and did not do any good to her professional journey as an actor. The senior actor also admitted that he wasn't too keen on his daughter doing the Amazon Prime Video series 'Call Me Bae' which eventually earned her a Filmfare nomination. "From that day on, I never put any pressure on her. Maybe I was wrong. I am old school. I don’t know anything else. If she had asked me, ‘Papa, should I do Bae?’ I would have said no,” he said.

Ananya Panday's work front

The actress was last seen in the Netflix film 'CTRL' directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Next, she will be seen playing the lead in Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's next. Dharma Productions is bankrolling the drama which will be helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. This yet-to-be-titled film is a cinematic adaptation of the life of the acclaimed lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire back in the 1920s.

Furthermore, Ananya Panday will also work on other projects including "Chand Mera Dil" alongside 'Kill' actor Lakshya and "Call Me Bae" season 2.