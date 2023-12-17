Close friend and director Sohum has shared a health update on the Om Shanti Om actor, Shreyas Talpade

In Pic: Shreyas Talpade

Listen to this article Close friend Sohum reveals, 'Shreyas Talpade is likely to get discharged by Sunday night or Monday morning' x 00:00

Shreyas Talpade, renowned for his Golmaal fame, reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday. He was promptly rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri, where doctors performed angioplasty on him. Now, close friend and director Sohum Shah has shared a health update on the Om Shanti Om actor.

In a conversation with Times of India, he shared that the actor will most likely be discharged by Sunday night or Monday morning. He said, “In all likelihood, he (Shreyas Talpade) is likely to be discharged Sunday night or Monday morning... I visited him on the same night he was taken to hospital and I was there today (Friday). It was a big relief to see Shreyas smiling and talking with me, being back to himself."

He further talked about Shreya’s wife and shared, "He was filled with gratitude and blessings that he was timely taken care of. Thanks to his wife Deepti, who had amazing presence of mind and took the right decisions at the right time. They both have felt divine intervention that he was revived back, as it was a very challenging time to reach the hospital battling the traffic. Thank God he's recovering well and everyone's best wishes are with him."

Yesterday, a Pinkvilla report revealed that the actor is now in better health. "Shreyas is better now. He has been recovering well and the surgery went fine. He looked at us and smiled today morning. That was relieving to all of us. He will himself talk to you in a few days time,” the family shared.

Reportedly, Shreyas was perfectly fine and had been shooting for Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' the entire day. After returning home, he complained about feeling uneasy, and subsequently, he collapsed. Following this, he was promptly taken to the hospital.

The film 'Welcome to the Jungle' commenced filming on Wednesday in Mumbai. Alongside Shreyas, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, and the singer-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.