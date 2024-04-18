Coachella 2024: AP Dhillon attempts to justify guitar-breaking act in new post, receives more flak

'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon dropped a post which seems like an attempt to justify his act at Coachella

AP Dhillon tries to justify guitar-breaking act

Yesterday, a video of AP Dhillon breaking his guitar at the Coachella festival went viral, and it has received a lot of flak. After criticism increased, the 'Brown Munde' singer has now dropped another post which seems like an attempt to justify his act at Coachella. Dhillon took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures of himself from his time at Coachella. Along with his pictures, he also shared a video of Western singer Kurt Cobain breaking his guitars.

While dropping the post, AP Dhillon wrote, “The media is controlled and I’m out of control.” As soon as this post came out, the singer received more backlash than before for his action.

While commenting on his post, one user wrote, “You’re justifying wrong things, brother. Do you even remember your culture of how we treat musical instruments? That guitar was the one you held for your show and it produced the vibration you wanted. After that, destroying it was the coolest thing? This is an act of a fool. A true musician loves his instruments more than music. Show some respect, accept it, and apologize to yourself, not to us. All we can see is your graph going down. If music gave you the fame, at least learn to respect it (sic).”

Another one said that Dhillon is trying to gain sympathy by putting Sidhu Moosewala’s name, “putting JUSTICE FOR SIDHU slide at the very first in order to gain sympathy of us Punjabis, nice move bruh, hun jad Loki tere guitar todan aali gal nu criticise kar rahe ne fer tenu sidhu nu vartna peygya to gain sympathy.”

The 23rd instalment of the Coachella Music Festival took place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, on the weekends of April 12-14 and will continue from April 19-21. So far, artists like Lana Del Ray, ATEEZ, J Balvin, and Grimes have performed. AP Dhillon is known for songs like ‘Brown Munde,’ ‘Excuses,’ ‘Wo Noor,’ and ‘Ma Balle.’ His song ‘With You’ featuring girlfriend and actor Banita Sandhu became a viral sensation in no time.

Last year, AP Dhillon came to India and promoted his docuseries titled 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'. Directed by Jay Ahmed, the docuseries was released on Prime Video on August 18. The project focused on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, migrated to Canada and soon established himself as a leading singer, despite the hurdles he faced. Dhillon said that the docu-series is more of a roadmap for upcoming artists so that they could learn and pick up the best and not repeat the mistakes that he has made.