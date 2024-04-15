Coachella 2024: Netizens furious after 'Brown Munde' fame AP Dhillon breaks guitar on stage - watch video

AP Dhillon's guitar-breaking act did not sit well with the netizens as they criticised him for what he did on stage.

AP Dhillon Pic/Instagram

Indian-origin Canadian musician AP Dhillon performed at the Coachella festival. As much as fans loved his performance and energy on stage, the singer-songwriter received a lot of flak on social media for his guitar-breaking act, leaving a section of netizens fuming. On Monday, Dhillon took to his Instagram and shared a video from his performance. In the video, the ‘Summer High’ hitmaker broke his guitar as a part of his performance. He wrote in the caption, “Brown Munde have left the dessert (sic)”.

In the clip, his fellow singer Shinda Kahlon can also be seen performing alongside AP on the stage. However, this act of Dhillon did not sit well with the netizens as they criticised him for what he did on stage. Internet users from India cited Indian values and said that although this is a part of rock culture where the guitarists break their guitars on stage after the performance, Dhillon being an Indian doing something like this was uncalled for.

One user wrote: "Respect the things which brought you to this stage. It’s completely your and your loss (sic)." Another user wrote, "Ban gaya cool (Did you become cool) (sic)?" A third user commented, "And you think doing this looked good (sic)?".

The 23rd installment of the Coachella Music Festival took place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, on the weekends of April 12-14 and will continue from April 19-21. So far artists like Lana Del Ray, ATEEZ, J Balvin, and Grimes have performed.

AP Dhillon is known for songs like ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’, ‘Wo Noor’, and ‘Ma Balle’. His song ‘With You’ featuring girlfriend and actor Banita Sandhu became a viral sensation in no time.

Last year Dhillon came to India and promoted his docuseries titled 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'. Directed by Jay Ahmed, the docuseries was released on Prime Video on August 18. The project focused on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, migrated to Canada and soon established himself as a leading singer, despite the hurdles he faced. Dhillon said that the docu-series is more of a roadmap for upcoming artists so that they could learn and pick up the best and not repeat the mistakes that he has made.

