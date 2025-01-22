Kartik Aaryan attended the grand Coldplay concert held at the grounds of DY Patil University in Mumbai. Today, Kartik took to Instagram to share a video of himself enjoying the live performance

After recently receiving his degree from DY Patil University in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan got the chance to revisit his college, and this time, it was to have a blast. The actor attended the grand Coldplay concert held at the grounds of DY Patil University in Mumbai. Today, Kartik took to Instagram to share a video of himself enjoying the live performance.

Kartik Aaryan attends Coldplay concert

Kartik Aaryan shared the video from the marvellous night on Instagram, and while posting the clip that featured spectacular fireworks and a massive crowd going wild, he wrote, "Sky Full Of Stars In My College Campus Pure Magic." As soon as Kartik shared the video, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "My feed is full of only one STAR & that's you". "A Star himself at Coldplay Concert," another one commented.

About Coldplay in India

After their performance in Mumbai, the British band will head to Ahmedabad for another show on January 26. Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert will be live-streamed on an OTT platform. The grand performance will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, and the band announced this exciting news to their fans through a video. Greeting their Indian audience, they shared, "Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

The Ahmedabad leg of Coldplay’s globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is part of the band’s record-breaking journey that has redefined the live music experience. Recognized as the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, the tour celebrates music, sustainability, and creativity.

Kartik Aaryan's Work Front

Looking ahead, Kartik is gearing up for his next venture, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions. Set to release in 2026, the film promises to be a delightful romantic comedy. In a teaser announcement shared on Instagram, Kartik humorously narrated the story of his character’s failed relationships, writing, "Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke hi rehta hai!" Additionally, Kartik is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu on another untitled project.