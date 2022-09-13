Couple Goals! Gauahar Khan on her wedding: We were not going to let anything affect us, if anyone wanted to feel bad they could!

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are the latest couple on mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals'
Gauhaur and Zaid
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are the latest couple to feature on mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals.'
Also Read: Couple Goals! Zaid came a few years later but as a male version of me: Gauahar Khan
Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot during the pandemic and had an intimate wedding with just close, loved ones attending. The actress says, "It was the best wedding ever! We just had 100 people at every function because that's what was allowed at that time. We had our closest people with us. The most special thing was that my father was with us and he passed away two months later. I fulfilled all my wishes, be it clothes or food. We were in the lockdown but still had the feel of a destination wedding because we booked a hotel and put everyone in it. It was the most beautiful property in Mumbai. We just had love and we discussed that we were not going to let anything affect us, if anyone wants to feel bad they can but it was about us making each other happy and that's about it!"
Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra