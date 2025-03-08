Metropolitan Magistrate N.V. Bansal on Friday closed the case against Patekar, stating that the police had filed the closure report beyond the period of limitation

Nana Patekar & Tanushree Dutta

A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri has finally closed the sexual harassment case registered against Nana Patekar and three others by Tanushree Dutta. The investigation conducted by Oshiwara police concluded that the complaint filed was false, and the summary provided by the police helped the court close the proceedings.

As per Hindustan Times, Metropolitan Magistrate N.V. Bansal on Friday closed the case against Patekar, stating that the police had filed the closure report beyond the period of limitation. The magistrate noted that the FIR was filed in 2018 under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for an incident that allegedly occurred on March 23, 2008.

About the MeToo allegations

In 2018, Tanushree Dutta made serious allegations against Nana Patekar. Earlier, the actor made a fresh statement about those allegations, stating that he never got angry because, from the very beginning, he was aware that whatever Tanushree was saying was nothing but lies

In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar addressed the allegations Tanushree made against him, saying, "I knew that it was all a lie. That's why I didn't get angry. When everything was a lie, why should I be angry? And all those things are old. They have happened. What can we talk about them? Everyone knew the truth. What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened? Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn't do this? I know the truth that I didn't do anything."

Later, in 2022, Tanushree talked about the backlash she received for making these allegations. In an interview with HT, she revealed, “A lot of stuff has happened since I came back to India. I am trying to resurrect my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult… I am getting offers for films as well as web projects, in fact, signed some also, but have noticed none of them materialize. All of a sudden, the producers or directors go incognito, or sponsors drop.”