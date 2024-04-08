Crew actress Kriti Sanon talks about women being blamed for films' failure: ‘I choose to ignore all’

As audiences continue to love 'Crew', Kriti Sanon has addressed how trolls often attribute the failure of a film to its female lead

Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor star in the film ‘Crew’, which has been receiving praise for its quirk, humor, and exceptional performances by the cast. As audiences continue to love the film, Kriti Sanon has addressed how trolls often attribute the failure of a film to its female lead.

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Kriti Sanon, known for being selective about her roles, discussed the fate of women-led films. Expressing her disappointment with the targeting of women, Kriti said, “It's just very sad. At times, I do come across really hurtful comments. The success or failure of a film is not solely the responsibility of one person. It involves the entire team. I choose to ignore all of this and let my work speak because nothing else really matters. People sometimes quickly blame the girl, not just in films but in many cases, even in sports matches.”

The actress further emphasized that trolls should not be given much attention, stating, “Trolls are trolls, and you can't pay too much attention to them."

About Crew

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "badass" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs. Don’t miss their supremely elegant looks throughout the film.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers decided to push the film's release to avert a clash with ‘Madgaon Express’ and ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.

The film is on the brink of entering the 100 crore club. As per reports disclosed by Ekta Kapoor, one of the producers, the movie has garnered a worldwide total of 94.58 crore by the end of Day 8.