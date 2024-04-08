Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Crew actress Kriti Sanon talks about women being blamed for films failure I choose to ignore all
<< Back to Elections 2024

Crew actress Kriti Sanon talks about women being blamed for films' failure: ‘I choose to ignore all’

Updated on: 08 April,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As audiences continue to love 'Crew', Kriti Sanon has addressed how trolls often attribute the failure of a film to its female lead

Crew actress Kriti Sanon talks about women being blamed for films' failure: ‘I choose to ignore all’

In Pic: Kriti Sanon (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article
Crew actress Kriti Sanon talks about women being blamed for films' failure: ‘I choose to ignore all’
x
00:00

Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor star in the film ‘Crew’, which has been receiving praise for its quirk, humor, and exceptional performances by the cast. As audiences continue to love the film, Kriti Sanon has addressed how trolls often attribute the failure of a film to its female lead.


In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Kriti Sanon, known for being selective about her roles, discussed the fate of women-led films. Expressing her disappointment with the targeting of women, Kriti said, “It's just very sad. At times, I do come across really hurtful comments. The success or failure of a film is not solely the responsibility of one person. It involves the entire team. I choose to ignore all of this and let my work speak because nothing else really matters. People sometimes quickly blame the girl, not just in films but in many cases, even in sports matches.”


The actress further emphasized that trolls should not be given much attention, stating, “Trolls are trolls, and you can't pay too much attention to them."


About Crew

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "badass" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs. Don’t miss their supremely elegant looks throughout the film.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers decided to push the film's release to avert a clash with ‘Madgaon Express’ and ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’. 

The film is on the brink of entering the 100 crore club. As per reports disclosed by Ekta Kapoor, one of the producers, the movie has garnered a worldwide total of 94.58 crore by the end of Day 8.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tabu Kareena Kapoor kriti sanon Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK