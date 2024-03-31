'Crew' Box Office Day 2: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti-starrer exceeds expectations, collects over Rs 20 crores

Crew Box Office Day 2: The Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-starrer got a great start and kept the momentum going on second day as well

Crew Box Office Day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Crew' has had a great start at the Box Office. The film opened at Rs 10.28 cr at the domestic box office. The film continued to perform well even on day 2 at the Indian box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Crew' collected Rs 10.83 cr on Saturday.

'Crew', a story of three women is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared,EXCELLENT HOLD… #Crew strengthens its position on Day 2 [Sat], after an impressive start on Day 1 [#GoodFriday holiday]… Urban centres are super-strong, while mass pockets are good / decent.

Fri 10.28 cr, Sat 10.87 cr. Total: ₹ 21.15 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

The 2-day total exceeds ALL pre-release expectations and calculations… It’s a given that Day 3 [Sun] will punch higher numbers than Day 1 and 2, which means it’s eyeing ₹ 33 cr+ [or thereabouts] in its *opening weekend*, which is truly FANTASTIC."

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses .From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

Recently, during the trailer launch, Kriti spoke about her experience of being part of a women-centric comedy film.

"We usually get to work with men mostly. It was very very refreshing to work with women, these women are so talented, and I have admired them for years. We all look up to them in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how," she said.

Kriti also discussed women's potential in comic roles and the fact that 'Crew' is not about male bashing.

"The way this film was written, the way these characters are, there's so much life and chemistry between these three. I believe what people love, or at least what I feel, is the whole chemistry and that is about the 'Crew'. I feel, jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi, all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai as you can see women can do comedy very very well(I feel, that whenever any women-oriented film comes, it is about girls, everyone thinks that it is very serious, or then there will be some issue, or then there will be men bashing, all that. There is nothing like this as you can see women can do comedy very very well)."

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

(with inputs from ANI)