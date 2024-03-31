Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kareena Kapoor says her Jab We Met character Geet inspired people because of her confidence
<< Back to Elections 2024

Kareena Kapoor says her 'Jab We Met' character Geet inspired people because of her confidence

Updated on: 31 March,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actress recently appeared on the ‘Beer Biceps’ podcast and said, “Geet has inspired people because she is lovable but also has a certain level of confidence

Kareena Kapoor says her 'Jab We Met' character Geet inspired people because of her confidence

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Kareena Kapoor says her 'Jab We Met' character Geet inspired people because of her confidence
x
00:00

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her theatrical film ‘Crew’, has shared that her iconic character of Geet from the cult-classic film ‘Jab We Met’ inspired a lot of people owing to her confidence.


The actress recently appeared on the ‘Beer Biceps’ podcast and said, “Geet has inspired people because she is lovable but also has a certain level of confidence.


She thought, ‘I’ll run away, I’ll get married to that guy’, that’s the level of confidence. And I guess that is in me as well.”


She further mentioned that Geet thought from her heart, and in current times people have started thinking through their minds more and have cut down on thinking through the heart.

She also spoke about the impact of ‘Jab We Met’ and shared how she still receives messages appreciating her work and the film to this day.

Talking about the impact of the film, which was re-released recently, Kareena said: “People have recited the whole film like a book. They were saying the dialogues one after the other not just mine but also of Shahid’s and other characters as well. Very few films in a person’s career have that impact.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, her recent release ‘Crew’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kareena Kapoor jab we met bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK