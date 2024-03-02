'Crew': Kriti Sanon exudes hotness as she unveils 'Naina' song teaser

Actor Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram profile and shared the teaser of her upcoming film Crew's first song 'Naina'

Actress Kriti Sanon on Saturday shared a hot sneak peek from the upcoming song titled 'Naina' from the movie 'Crew', saying "it doesn't get hotter than this". 'The upcoming crime comedy movie stars Tabu as Geeta, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jasmine, and Kriti as Divya.

Taking to the social media, Kriti shared a snippet, wherein she can be seen walking in the airbridge, wearing a beige coloured tube top, matching short skirt, and a long coat. Her look is completed with brown boots.

The diva, who was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', is full of sass, and shelling boss babe vibes. The video then pans inside the airplane, and Kriti is seen sitting on the seat with a glass of wine in her hand, and posing full of sexiness and swag.

The post is captioned: "It doesn't get hotter than this..Iss 'Naina' ka kya kehna! #NainaSong arriving March 4...song directed by Farah Khan Kunder." The first look of Kriti in the song has received major love from her 56.9 million followers.

One user said: "You are already raising temperature sooo highhh."Another said:"Itni hot k Nora fail." One fan commented: "Hotness at its peak", while another wrote: "Too hot to handle".

The music video is going to be a visual extravaganza, featuring the three leading ladies, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, in their most glamorous avatars ever, offering fans a sneak peek into the glamorous world of the air hostesses portrayed by the talented trio.

The announcement for the film was made in November 2022. The makers dropped stunning pictures from a photoshoot of the leading ladies. Sharing the result of the photoshoot and announcing the film, Rhea Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you with @ektarkapoor on the November Cover of @vogueindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld written by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri."

The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'The Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network, scheduled for March 29, 2024.

