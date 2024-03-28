'Crew' writer duo say, 'Viewers may watch the film three times to fully appreciate each actress's contribution'

Ahead of the film's release, the writer duo of Crew, Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra, said that the film should be watched three times to fully appreciate Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's performance

Still from Crew

The biggest commercial family entertainer of the year, 'Crew', is all set to release in the cinemas on Friday. While the buzz for the film is all-time high, on and off social media, the biggest center of attraction for the film is the ensemble casting of the leading talented actresses, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Ever since the announcement, the audiences have been waiting to watch this sensational trio on the big screens, and now, taking the excitement to the next level, the writer duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra have shared their excitement and idea about pulling off this ensemble casting for the film.

Sharing the details, the writer duo said, "Crafting a multi-generational ensemble was truly exhilarating for us. The synergy among the actresses was simply breathtaking, making the film a visual feast. Their performances are so intricately woven that viewers may find themselves watching them three times over just to fully appreciate each actress's contribution. It's a testament to the beauty and depth of the storytelling."

In this underdog story, three flight attendants, who have not been paid for months as the airline is on the verge of bankruptcy, devise their own means to make money. Director Rajesh A Krishnan tells Mid-day, “Three meek air-hostesses go from hum kya hi kar lenge to maloom hai, hum kya kar sakte hai?” But the director promptly points out that it’s more than a crime film. At a time when there have been multiple instances of airline staff being treated disrespectfully by entitled passengers, he hopes Crew will make viewers rethink their behaviour before they get on their next flight. “They say namaste, wear a smile, and have to be nice to you. That doesn’t mean they should be snapped at and asked, ‘Where is my alcohol?’ I have been surrounded by so many sassy women, and they’ve raised me well. I don’t take basic human dignity for granted. Here is a story of three mature people fighting [the odds] with their brains. These three women are done taking nonsense.”

“Nothing convinces harder than good humour. I don’t have it in me to sell a movie as female-centric. I don’t know what that genre is. Everyone wants to know the story, and a story like this is gender-agnostic. To me, Kareena, Tabu and Kriti are no different from Shah Rukh [Khan], Salman [Khan] and Aamir [Khan]. The story is about three underdogs," he added.