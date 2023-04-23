Cute moments with Varun Dhawan and his pet Joey

Varun's dog is a social media star

Varun Dhawan and Joey

Varun Dhawan who turns a year older on April 24, is very active on social media and keep fans updated on the cute antics of his pet Beagle Joey. Here's looking at some memorable moments-

Here's Varun spending a sleepy Wednesday afternoon with a snooze fest and a cosy cuddle session. A shirtless Varun seems comfy getting hugged by his pet pooch.

Varun decided to celebrate his wedding anniversary with wife Natasha Dalal with a family picture that included Joey. The couple had tied the knot in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony held in Alibaug. To celebrate their second wedding anniversary, the duo hosted a party at home for their friends and family. Varun captioned the post, 'not counting the time I spend with them.'

Another lovely family picture, this one has the Dhawans wishing followers a happy Diwali. While Varun and Natasha are dressed in traditional finery, Joey completes the picture with his cool accessories.

This one has Joey showering his dad with love. Varun captioned the video, "Back home after 45 days and couldn’t be happier to see my boy Joey. The last 3 months Iv had literally no time to spend or explain to joey why I was busy promoting jjj and wrapping bawaal this has to be the greatest reward." The video opens with Varun Dhawan saying, "I came back after 45 days, and this is the way my puppy treated me."

