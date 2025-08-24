Daisy Shah recalled troubling experiences of harassment in Dombivli and during a song shoot in Jaipur. She described instances where strangers touched her inappropriately, prompting her react angrily where she even went on to hit people

Actor Daisy Shah, popularly known for her stint in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, has been away from the big screen for quite some time. In a recent interview, she opened up about her experiences in the industry and recalled some harrowing incidents. She recalled getting inappropriately touched during a song shoot in Mumbai. Meanwhile, she also got candid about Kannada industry’s obsession with navel of actresses.

Daisy Shah on facing harassment

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Daisy recalls, “I’ve had instances in Dombivli when I’m just walking on the footpath and a person just walked past me and he literally touched me very badly. And by the time I turned around, I couldn’t understand who the person was because the area was crowded,"

The actress recalled a separate incident during a song sequence at a Haveli in Jaipur. “When they announced pack-up, everyone started rushing through that gate, and in that crowd, somebody touched me on the back. I did not see left or right, I just started hitting people behind me. Whoever I saw, I hit because I was very angry. After we all came out, a local person threatened me to teach a lesson, and I was like, yes show me. The reason why I hit the person was because the man was not talking properly, and he was doing that because I was a girl. Come face me bravely, why are you taking shelter in a crowd like a coward. Show me your face and then dare to do anything.”

Daisy Shah on Kannada industry’s obsession with Navel

She also shared her experience of working in Kannada industry nd gets candid about how women are objectified there. "When I was doing a Kannada film, during my off days I watched TV, and in all the Kannada songs I saw… there was a particular actor, and in all his songs, either a fruit salad or a vegetable salad was being made on the heroine's navel with close-up shots. Sometimes ice or water was being poured on the navel too."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Daisy was last seen in the film Mystery of the Tattoo, which was released in 2023. Recently, there were rumours that she will be seen as a contestant in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19. However, she rubbished the reports.