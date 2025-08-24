Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, premieres tomorrow (August 24) with fan excitement running high. This season introduces a new format where episodes stream on JioCinema 90 minutes before the TV telecast.

'Bigg Boss 19' is preparing for its major premiere tomorrow, August 24, and fan excitement is at an all-time high. The highly anticipated reality show, hosted by Salman Khan , is returning for another season of drama and fun. With only a day till the launch, many people want to know when and where they can watch the show. Here's everything you should know.

'Bigg Boss 19' is preparing for its major premiere tomorrow, August 24, and fan excitement is at an all-time high. The highly anticipated reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is returning for another season of drama and fun. With only a day till the launch, many people want to know when and where they can watch the show. Here's everything you should know.

Change in format

This year's format changes; whereas 'Bigg Boss' generally launches simultaneously on TV and JioHotstar, the OTT platform now has the advantage, airing each episode 90 minutes before the TV telecast.

In one of the teasers, Salman Khan disclosed a major twist. This time, the housemates will have 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar', which represents a seismic shift of power within the house. He also promised "too much fun" and told everyone to brace themselves.

Like every year, director Omung Kumar has created the Bigg Boss home, adding new elements to surprise participants.

Salman also stated the show's new twists, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now, and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."

About the new house

In a recent exclusive chat with Omung Kumar, he revealed why there are no jails in the house this time, "We showed the jail last year. So last year it was so prominent that it was next to the kitchen. So this year, we thought we would avoid jail. Yet, being in this place, there is a jail itself. And yes, what they are going to do in the secret room, there are lots of different rooms that you don't know of, is where the magic and the craziness will be unfolding. So it's not going to be a jail. Other punishments will keep on going on throughout. Which, generally, not me, but the creators will try and manipulate or enforce and see how people react to this. And that's how it's going to happen."