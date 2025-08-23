Omung explained that the design intentionally brings back a nostalgic, back-to-basics feel while creating a lively yet secluded space for contestants to live for months

Every season, the Bigg Boss house takes on a personality of its own, defining the experience of its competitors. For Season 19, the design is inspired by the spirit of wild camping, evoking the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods while capturing the idea of a location where every voice matters and every choice is apparent. Wooden textures anchor the house in history, while vibrant colours reflect the range and unpredictability of the ideas that will be expressed inside. In an exclusive chat with Designer Omung Kumar, he shared his vision behind the new Bigg Boss house.

Omung talks about the house interiors and theme

Omung detailed on the new design for the house, "This year, we thought, let's take all these 16, 17 contestants and take them away, far away. It's not a vacation. It's like a remote place. So into the wild, into the woods. Like a cabin, and over there, the animals are there. So this time, the animals have a dual personality. Like hybrids, is what we said. Like, there's a huge rooster in the middle of the living room, but it has horns on it. So there are two animals put together. Which one are you? Yet the theme of the whole show is democracy, of voting. A person like me is doing more than what the Bigg Boss generally does. Within the log house, the colourful, beautiful log house, we've added a room which transforms you into a boardroom. Which becomes like the big table is there on the floor, and you sit on the opposite side, and you keep debating and, you know, trying to vote out or whatever the creative will, you know, unfold as and when Bigg Boss tells them what to do. So that's a different place altogether. It's a complete takeoff. It's a completely different room from what the log house is. Log house generally becomes wood, you know, it's like a dark, depressing wood. So we said, let's add in colours. Everywhere you see is basically vibrant colours because here they are going to stay for about three to four months. So it should not be depressing for them. Yet it is a place that you cut off from the world. So that's what we wanted to transform them into. And that's why the theme for this year was a log house."

Why isn't the jail in this season?

When asked about why there isn't any jail this time, he shared that they had chosen not to keep one, "We showed the jail last year. So last year it was so prominent that it was next to the kitchen. So this year, we thought we would avoid jail. Yet, being in this place, there is a jail itself. And yes, what they are going to do in the secret room, there are lots of different rooms that you don't know of, is where the magic and the craziness will be unfolding. So it's not going to be a jail. Other punishments will keep on going on throughout. Which, generally, not me, but the creators will try and manipulate or enforce and see how people react to this. And that's how it's going to happen."

Omung further went on to share his vision behind adding the Assembly room, which brings the essence of the season's theme in the house, "I think this is the first time it's going to happen. They will topple and rebuild and be very cunning. That's the place which they will manipulate amongst themselves. They will try to play games with each other. So that room is basically that. You have democracy, you have things to do yourself. I don't know how the creators are going to unfold and what is going to happen, that I don't know. This was supposed to be a crazy room. Come face-to-face and debate. And vote out. We wanted a very crazy shape to it. V-shape is where we are sitting across. And what is going to happen in front of it. That is what the room is."

On bringing back the nostalgia

The room brings back the nostalgia of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss. Omung revealed that it was on purpose to go with basics, "We brought back the old style of the room on purpose. We run over the board on all the different locations. Be it a circle, be it a cave, be it a jungle. So we decided to go back to basics. Let's go back in time and see what a simple basic house would look like. So that's what we have done on this."