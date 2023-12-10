Dancer Mukti Mohan and the Animal actor have tied the knot in a dreamy wedding. The couple took to their Instagram and shared pictures from their wedding day

In Pic: Kunal Thakur and Mukti Mohan

Listen to this article Dancer Mukti Mohan and Animal actor Kunal Thakur tie the knot in a dreamy wedding, see pics x 00:00

Dancer Mukti Mohan and Animal actor Kunal Thakur have tied the knot in a dreamy wedding. The couple took to their Instagram and shared pictures from their wedding day.

While sharing the series of pictures, they wrote, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife"

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple looked gorgeous in pastel outfits with a touch of red in their attire. Mukti wore a stunning, heavily embroidered pink and white dress, and her lehenga had a touch of red at the bottom. Kunal wore a complementing matching sherwani and a red dupatta to finish his look. Both of them had beautiful garlands around their necks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukti Mohan (@muktimohan)

One picture shows Kunal applying the pious sindoor, while another has Mukti walking down the aisle. Another picture has the entire family posing together as they bless the newlyweds.

As soon as the two dropped the picture fans and friends started congratulating the two. Rashami Desai wrote, "Congratulations". While Ayushmann Khurrana dropped emojies. "Ayeee congratulations...soo much love," wrote Vandana Joshi.

Vishal Dadlani shared, "You guys are beautiful together! Sorry I couldn’t be there @muktimohan and @whokunalthakur! All the love in the world to both of you!". "Congratulations ! Badhai ho," wrote Sunil Grover.

On the work front, Mukti participated in the dance reality show 'Zara Nachke Dikha 2' and went on to become the winner.

Talking about Kunal Thakur, he played a supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Animal'. The actor was seen as Rashmika Mandanna's foreign returned fiance. Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' has been creating havoc at the box office.

Ramesh Bala, a respected trade analyst, took to 'X' on Sunday to share the current numbers the movie is gaining. Ramesh Bala shared the movie post and said, "The unstoppable journey of Animal continues with yet another day of shattering box office records! This cinematic spectacle garners a marvellous â¹660.89 crore worldwide in nine days, and there is no stopping! Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri."