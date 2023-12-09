Ranveer Singh on board to play Ranbir Kapoor's father in Brahmastra 2? 

Brahmastra 2: Ranveer Singh has reportedly agreed to play the role of the powerful Dev in Ayan Mukerji's three-part Astraverse films

After a long wait, Ayan Mukerji's ambitious film 'Brahmastra', the first of the three-part movie was released in theatres last year. While the film opened to mixed reviews, it had people talking about the possible story angles and the casting the in forthcoming films. While the makers showed a glimpse of Deepika Padukone as Ranbir Kapoor's character's mother, the face of the father was kept a secret. However, there were assumptions that it was played by Ranveer Singh.

Now, a year after Brahmastra's release it has been reported that Ranveer has given his nod to play the role of Dev in the second installment of the film. According to a report in News18, a source informed them that Ranveer Singh has agreed to play the role. Dev is the father of Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva in the film. Apart from Ranveer Singh, names like Hrithik Roshan, and Yash were in the mix to play the character.

Ranveer has been finalised to play the role of Dev. He has signed the dotted line. The scripting for the second part is still in progress and the film is expected to roll in 2025. Currently, Ayan is busy with War 2 and Ranveer will also begin shooting for Baiju Bawra this year. So, when Brahmastra 2 will go on floors is still unclear," a source told News18 Showsha.

The source adds, “If all goes well, Ranveer will kick-start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra mid-2024. While it was decided that the shoot of Brahmastra 2 will begin in early 2025, it is now being said that Don 3 will go on floors at around the same time. In all likelihood, Ranveer will shoot for Don 3 first and then Brahmastra 2.” It was already revealed that Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Amrita, Shiva’s mother in the first part.

The film also has ALia Bhatt plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's love interest, Isha. This will be the first time that the real-life couples, Ranbir-Alia and Ranveer-Deepika will be working together on a film. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the film 'Singham Again' with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.n