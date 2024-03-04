Darsheel Safari drops pics with Aamir Khan, is he hinting towards 'Sitaare Zameen Par'? Deets

Darsheel Safari took to his Instagram account and intrigued the fans with a post that looks like an upcoming announcement for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Darsheel Safari shared pics with Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan recently announced his upcoming film. Amid a short break from acting, the superstar confirmed his return to the big screen with a project titled 'Sitare Zameen Par.' He made it official during an interview at the News18 Amrit Ratna Samman in Delhi. Although there’s not much we know about the project, it is said to star Darsheel Safari in a pivotal role.

Today, Darsheel Safary took to his Instagram account and intrigued the fans with a post that looks like an upcoming announcement for 'Sitaare Zameen Par.' The actor shared a collage which has a 'then vs now' image. The first image is a still from 'Taare Zameen Par' with Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safari, while the second picture shows the grown-up Darsheel posing with Aamir Khan.

While posting the picture, Darsheel wrote, “BOOOMMMMM! 16 years later, and we're together again Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience Watch this space for the Big reveal 4 Days to go!!!” Third fan shared, ‘Ohhh no,can’t wait’

As soon as Darsheel dropped the pic fans started reacting to it and called it the best reunion ever. One fan wrote, “This will be the best and most exciting reunion”. “Wow great just we are eager to see both of again after Tare Zameen Par it was your both superhit Jodi as Professor and Student All the best and best wishes from Myself Ishwari and my daughter Purva,” wrote another fan.

What do you think this big reveal is about? Will Darsheel announce the date of release? Or will he share insights about his character? Well, we will get to know this soon.

Earlier while talking about the similarity of the title with Taare Zameen Par, Aamir said during the interview, "I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry this one will entertain you."

Aamir Khan further added, "The theme is the same that's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws but have something special, so we are taking forward this theme." In Taare Zameen Par (2007), Aamir's character Ram Shankar Nikumbh helps Darsheel Safary's Ishaan Awasthy, a dyslexic young boy. However, it would be the opposite in Sitare Zameen Par. He shared, "In Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues they help me. It's the opposite."