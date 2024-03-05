Darsheel Safary reveals 'Aamir Khan's multiverse,' netizens pray it's not an ad

Darsheel Safary took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that reveal Aamir Khan in different avatars

Aamir Khan in intriguing new pictures

Aamir Khan, who had previously announced taking a break from movies, has made a comeback. On Tuesday, social media buzzed with numerous new looks of Aamir, suggesting his involvement in a new advertising campaign.

Darsheel Safary reveals 'Aamir Khan's multiverse'

The released stills portray him in various roles, including an astronaut, a vintage flight engineer, and even a caveman. Although specific details about this project remain scarce, there are reports suggesting that it might be associated with a new advertising campaign for a soft drink brand.

Fans have been quick to speculate, with some suggesting that it could be a promotion for "PK 2." "PK" marked Aamir Khan's last collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. While the film was a success and left the possibility of a sequel open, there has been no official news indicating that a sequel is currently in development.

Darsheel Safary reveals 'Aamir Khan's multiverse,' take a look:

This post was also shared by Aamir’s Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary. “It is Aamir’s multiverse, and we’re all just living in it. 3 days to go,” he shared in the caption. Previously, he had shared another photo with Aamir which seemed like a recreation of their Taare Zameen Par days.

Darsheel Safary's post about Aamir Khan

Recently, Darsheel Safary took to his Instagram account and intrigued the fans with a post that looks like an upcoming announcement for 'Sitaare Zameen Par.' The actor shared a collage which has a 'then vs now' image. The first image is a still from 'Taare Zameen Par' with Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safari, while the second picture shows the grown-up Darsheel posing with Aamir Khan.

While posting the picture, Darsheel wrote, “BOOOMMMMM! 16 years later, and we're together again Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience Watch this space for the Big reveal 4 Days to go!!!” Third fan shared, ‘Ohhh no,can’t wait’

As soon as Darsheel dropped the pic fans started reacting to it and called it the best reunion ever. One fan wrote, “This will be the best and most exciting reunion”. “Wow great just we are eager to see both of again after Tare Zameen Par it was your both superhit Jodi as Professor and Student All the best and best wishes from Myself Ishwari and my daughter Purva,” wrote another fan.