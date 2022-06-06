‘Dedicate it to the actor I admired all my life’

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Honoured to step into Irrfan’s shoes for Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to the late artiste with his IIFA Best Actor win

Vicky Kaushal at the gala


That Vicky Kaushal is a fine actor was evident in Masaan (2015). But with Sardar Udham (2021), he showed that when given an author-backed role, he could well give a performance that was evocative and almost unforgettable. It’s not surprising then that he walked away with the Best Actor trophy at the recent IIFA Awards  2022. “I have always wanted to be a part of Shoojitda’s [Sircar, director] films. I have got my award already by being part of his world. Anything beyond that is an honour,” said the actor, jubilant as he received the trophy at the Abu Dhabi event.

On its October release, the biopic — an ode to the revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh — was highly praised for Sircar’s deft direction and the leading man’s restrained performance. It is widely known that the filmmaker had originally planned the period drama with the late Irrfan. Kaushal, who had the tall order of stepping into Irrfan’s shoes, dedicated the award to the late actor, saying, “I want to dedicate my first Best Actor award to an actor whom I admired and respected all my life — the original choice for this film, dear Irrfan saab.”




(From left) Irrfan was the original choice for the biopic; A still from the film (From left) Irrfan was the original choice for the biopic; A still from the film 


