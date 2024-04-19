'Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn': Ranveer Singh reacts after AI generated video goes viral

After Ranveer Singh's video supposedly endorsing a political party went viral, the actor took to X to warn his fans to stay safe from deepfakes

A video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh supposedly backing a political party is making the rounds of social media. This comes days after a similar video of Aamir Khan caught attention. The clip originated from Ranveer's recent trip to Varanasi, where he talked about his spiritual experience in the city.

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show at Varanasi's Namo Ghat. Before the show, they visited the Vishwanath temple and talked about their spiritual experiences. A video of Ranveer talking about his experience in Varanasi seems to have been altered to make it sound like the actor is endorsing a certain political party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the doctored video, Ranveer is heard saying, "This is Modiji's purpose. He intended to celebrate our sad lives, our fear, our unemployment and inflation. Because our India is now heading towards a time of injustice at such a pace... so we should never stop demanding our development and justice - this is why we must think and vote."

After the video went viral, an alarmed Ranveer stepped in to clear the air about the video. "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn," he posted on social media.

Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn 💀 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 19, 2024

Fans rallied behind the actor and posted both the deepfake and original videos in the comments to help bring forth the truth.

About Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in Varanasi

Actors Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon grabbed eyeballs as they participated in a fashion show curated by designer Manish Malhotra on the theme "Banarasi Saree - A Tapestry of Indian Culture and Craftsmen". They added charm to Manish Malhotra's show, turning showstoppers for the grand event. Ranveer looked handsome as usual in a sherwani, while Kriti chose to wear a red lehenga that looked like bridal attire.

Now, Manish Malhotra has shared a clip from the event. The reel is a compilation of different frames and videos, showcasing Kriti Sanon and Ranveer exuding elegance in the banarasi outfits. While dropping the video, Manish Malhotra wrote, “At the historic Namo Ghat created by our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji along the Holy Ganga in Kashi, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of local artisans celebrating our heritage craft and textiles. Our Muses @Ranveersingh , in our deep purple Banarasi Shikargah sherwani, and @Kritisanon, draped in our regal red Banarasi silk lehenga, brought to life the immemorial skill of the bunkar committee of Varanasi. This landmark fashion show propelled the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’. Truly a celebration of India’s rich textile heritage.”