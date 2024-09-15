Just like Anushka and Virat, DeepVeer has decided to keep their little princess away from the camera until they feel it's okay to reveal her face to the world

In Pic: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Pic/Instagram)

Being a celebrity is not an easy task, especially when people want to know everything about you; it becomes tougher to have a bit of privacy. However, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have decided to take matters into their own hands. The couple, who welcomed their baby girl on September 8, are adopting the parenting style chosen by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. They have decided to keep their little princess away from the camera until they feel it's okay to reveal her face to the world.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to adopt a no-photo policy for their baby girl

Just after the news of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh becoming parents broke, the next thing netizens eagerly awaited was a glimpse of DeepVeer’s little princess. However, it seems that time has not yet come. Reports suggest that Deepika and Ranveer have decided to adopt a no-photo policy for their newborn. This means that not only will paparazzi be restricted, but even friends and relatives outside their close circle will also be prohibited from taking pictures that might end up on social media.

Celebrities who have opted for a no-photo policy

Celebrity parents such as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as well as Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra, are known for their strict stance against allowing anyone to photograph or share images of their children. There have been instances when Anushka and Virat have taken to Instagram to assert their strong stance against people intruding on their privacy. It is claimed that the couple has moved their base to London to maintain a healthy and camera-free private life. Similarly, international stars like Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively have been firm about keeping their children’s pictures private, frequently using social media to request that paparazzi refrain from photographing their kids.

About Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Baby Girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl on 8th September at Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital. Padukone was admitted to the hospital on September 7th. Though her due date was the 28th, she welcomed her little princess on the 8th.

Ranveer Singh Takes New Mom Deepika Padukone & Their Baby Girl Home

Deepika Padukone has been discharged from the hospital exactly a week after giving birth to her and Ranveer Singh’s first child. On Sunday morning, amid heavy rainfall in the city, the new parents, along with their family members, were seen leaving HN Reliance hospital, where Deepika gave birth. The couple left in a fleet of luxury cars with their family.

About Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram.