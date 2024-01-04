Breaking News
Deepika Padukone Birthday 2024: From Fighter to Draupadi, actress' films to look forward to

Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

If there is one woman who has made us fall in love with her acting skills and beauty, it has to be Deepika Padukone. On Deepika Padukone's birthday (5th January), let's look at how she is planning to wow all of us

In Pic: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Birthday 2024: If there is one woman who has made us fall in love with her acting skills and beauty, it has to be Deepika Padukone. The actress, who ruled over hearts last year with her blockbuster performance in 'Pathaan' and then with her cameo in 'Jawan,' has an interesting lineup. After the release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan,' Deepika's performance gained more appreciation than many leading actors in the film. On Deepika Padukone's birthday ((5th January), let's look at how she is planning to wow all of us.


'Fighter' - January 24, 2025:


'Fighter' is being touted as India's first aerial action film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, along with Deepika Padukone. In the film, the actress plays the role of a Squadron Pilot Minni in the Air Dragons unit, showcasing resilience and valour. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting skills.


'Singham Again':

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty created his cop universe in the Hindi film industry with films like 'Singham,' 'Simmba,' and 'Sooryavanshi.' Now, for the first time, Rohit Shetty is all set to introduce a female cop in his cop universe with the entry of Deepika Padukone. The actress will be portraying the role of Shakti Shetty. The first look poster of the actress was revealed earlier in 2023.

'Kalki AD':

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film 'Kalki 2898AD.' The sci-fi film, directed by Nag Ashwin, was supposed to release in theaters on January 12, 2024, but for unspecified reasons, the film's release has been postponed to an unsaid date. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

'The Intern':

One Bollywood duo that we have loved is Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The super-talented actors who amazed us with their performances in 'Piku' will be coming together for yet another film, 'The Intern.' It is an adaptation of a movie of the same name and will star Deepika and Amitabh in lead roles. If rumors are to be believed, the film will go on the floor in 2024 itself. It will be interesting to see them together once again.

'Draupadi':

It was ages ago when Deepika Padukone announced a film, which was supposed to be an adaptation of Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s novel ‘The Palace Of Illusions.’ Although there has been no further information provided on the film, we sincerely hope that it happens as soon as possible.

As we raise a toast to Deepika Padukone on her special day, it's evident that she continues to push boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of Indian cinema



