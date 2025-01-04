The new mommy Deepika Padukone has always amazed fans through her amazing talent. On the occasion of Deepika Padukone’s birthday, we bring to you 7 unknown facts about her

A perfect combination of beauty and brains, the ever-so-poised Deepika Padukone is all set to celebrate her birthday tomorrow on December 5. The new mommy has always amazed fans through her professional life, which includes taking risky decisions and doing movies like Piku and Chhapaak and delivering outstanding performances in movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and many more. On the occasion of Deepika Padukone’s birthday, we bring to you 7 unknown facts about her.

Facts about Deepika Padukone:

1. Contrary to popular belief, Deepika Padukone did not make her debut in showbiz with the Farah Khan directorial Om Shanti Om. The fact is that she made her screen debut with Himesh Reshammiya’s music video Naam Hai Tera. As for her ‘silver screen’ debut, Deepika had made her debut with a Kannada film, Aishwarya!

2. Deepika was not born in Mumbai or Bangalore, as many assume. She was actually born in Copenhagen, Denmark.

3. Did you know that Deepika Padukone was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya?

4. Her first tryst with fame was when she modeled for a leading toothpaste brand.

5. Besides being an actress, she is also a pro at playing badminton. She has even played badminton at a national level!

6. Deepika Padukone learned jujutsu for her film Chandni Chowk to China, and she later performed all the stunts on her own.

More about Deepika Padukone on work front



Deepika Padukone has been keeping away from the limelight since the birth of her little princess, Dua Padukone Singh. She welcomed her first child with Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, starring Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

As per a report in India Today, Bhansali has roped in his favorite, Deepika Padukone, for Love and War for a cameo role. This will be the director-actor’s fourth collaboration together.